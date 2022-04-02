PGGM Investments Has $16.05 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,451,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $334.98 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.56.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

