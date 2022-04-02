PGGM Investments Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.11% of J. M. Smucker worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.11.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

