PGGM Investments Has $16.56 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,074 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.11% of Loews worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Loews by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 102.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 93.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

