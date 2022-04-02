PGGM Investments Has $17.80 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,012,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,640,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 21,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

