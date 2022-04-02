PGGM Investments Has $19.60 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,707 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 80,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe lowered their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.04 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

