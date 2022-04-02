PGGM Investments Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after acquiring an additional 986,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after purchasing an additional 787,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,145,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $262.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.80.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

