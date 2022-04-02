PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,604 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.23% of Globe Life worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,932,000 after buying an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,655,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 10.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

NYSE GL opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

In other news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $652,111.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

