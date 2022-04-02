PGGM Investments Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $330.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.55 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

