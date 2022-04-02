PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,948 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

PKG opened at $155.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.