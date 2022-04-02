PGGM Investments Makes New $14.30 Million Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,295,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.20 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

