PGGM Investments Purchases New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 211,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $71.43 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.