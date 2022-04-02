PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 150,394 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $99.79 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $109.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

