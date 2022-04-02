PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 845,643 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $17,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after buying an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

