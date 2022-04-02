PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 24,381 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in American Express were worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $187.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.03. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

