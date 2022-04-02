PGGM Investments Sells 110,383 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,383 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.17% of DaVita worth $19,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DaVita by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $114.15 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.84.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

