PGGM Investments Sells 133,399 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133,399 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $134.01 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.53.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

