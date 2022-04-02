PGGM Investments Sells 1,361,130 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,361,130 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $181.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.35 and its 200 day moving average is $191.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.55 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

