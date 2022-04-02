PGGM Investments Sells 138,554 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,554 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.