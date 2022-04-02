PGGM Investments Sells 286,717 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286,717 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.