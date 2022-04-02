PGGM Investments Sells 32,458 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,458 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.18% of Allegion worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4,840.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 105.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,150,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,384,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

