PGGM Investments Sells 55,245 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,245 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after acquiring an additional 879,114 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,504,000 after purchasing an additional 581,603 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 415.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 289,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,060.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,228,000 after buying an additional 204,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $250.75 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.21 and a 1 year high of $272.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.57.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

