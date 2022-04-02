PGGM Investments Sells 69,440 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

PGGM Investments cut its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,739,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,440 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

