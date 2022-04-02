PGGM Investments Sells 87,502 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 87,502 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cigna were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cigna by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after acquiring an additional 224,514 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 451.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Shares of CI stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.92. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.