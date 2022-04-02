PGGM Investments Sells 915 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.10% of IDEX worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after acquiring an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,286,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

NYSE:IEX opened at $192.16 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

