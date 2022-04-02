PGGM Investments Takes $20.72 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 795,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Williams Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

NYSE:WMB opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

