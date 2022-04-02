PGGM Investments Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 206,720 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.