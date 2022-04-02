PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225,261 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NYSE EMR opened at $98.42 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

