PGGM Investments Trims Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,363 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.30% of Voya Financial worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

