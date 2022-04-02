PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $336.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.60 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $271.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PGTI opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

