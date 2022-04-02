PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,995 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.88% of PGT Innovations worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PGT Innovations by 85.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,473,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

PGTI stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

