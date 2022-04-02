Phore (PHR) One Day Volume Tops $31.00

Phore (PHR) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Phore has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $309,095.28 and approximately $31.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002381 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,519,126 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

