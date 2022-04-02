Pigeoncoin Market Cap Tops $362,127.22 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $362,127.22 and approximately $15,735.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

