Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $375,651.02 and approximately $15,645.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003127 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.