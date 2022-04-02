PIN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.88 or 0.07495189 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,649.46 or 0.99698012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00045468 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

