Pinkcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $949.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $992,598.01 and approximately $949.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005382 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000798 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00024682 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.36 or 0.00729081 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,571,312 coins and its circulating supply is 435,310,876 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

