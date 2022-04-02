Pinkcoin Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $2,592.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013030 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005668 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000787 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00024926 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.02 or 0.00654789 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,561,937 coins and its circulating supply is 435,301,501 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

