Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pinterest alerts:

52.3% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pinterest and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.58 billion 6.33 $316.44 million $0.46 53.94 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pinterest and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 19 6 0 2.24 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $43.29, suggesting a potential upside of 74.49%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 12.27% 13.74% 11.84% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -5.95%

Summary

Pinterest beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.