PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.65

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $4.04. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 150,108 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

PLx Pharma ( NASDAQ:PLXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLx Pharma news, CFO Rita M. O’connor acquired 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

