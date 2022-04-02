Polkadex (PDEX) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $33.50 million and $1.08 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $5.60 or 0.00012161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.54 or 0.07538041 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,098.02 or 1.00096394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00046314 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

