Polker (PKR) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polker (PKR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Polker has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.88 or 0.07495189 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,649.46 or 0.99698012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00045468 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.