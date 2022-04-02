Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Trading Down 5.1%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 23,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 4,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

PBKOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.