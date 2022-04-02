Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Hits Market Cap of $589,515.39

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.48 or 0.00063727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $589,515.39 and approximately $3,988.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

