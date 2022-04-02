PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,846 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.39% of PolyPid worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 117.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. PolyPid Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

PolyPid ( NASDAQ:PYPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

