Poolz Finance Price Hits $5.60 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $5.60 or 0.00011978 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $17.68 million and $2.29 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.71 or 0.07526820 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,681.96 or 0.99828355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

