Portion (PRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $78,089.00

Portion (PRT) traded up 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $78,089.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Portion has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00108501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,303,921 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

