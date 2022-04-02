Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.92

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.13. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 9,868 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.20.
Power Solutions International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSIX)
