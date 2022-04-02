Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0681

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $3,827.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,164,807 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

