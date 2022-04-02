Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0681

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $3,827.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.
- TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Primecoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “
Buying and Selling Primecoin
