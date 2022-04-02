Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.0671 on Exchanges

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $3,639.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,173,272 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

