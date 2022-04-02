Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Holdings Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.56% of Primoris Services worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of PRIM opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

