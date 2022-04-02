Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PSET opened at $55.38 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.76% of Principal Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.